    AFW2 | January 2026 Care Event | Welcome Event

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    B-Roll footage showing participants engaging in an AFW2 Welcome Event during the 2026 January CARE Event held in San Antonio, Texas (U.S. Air Force Video by Anthony Beauchamp).

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 11:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992853
    VIRIN: 260111-F-XX948-9161
    Filename: DOD_111478179
    Length: 00:11:24
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    AFW2, CARE Event, Welcome Event, Resiliency, Adaptive Sports

