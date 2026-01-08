U.S. Air Force MSgt Ashley Andrus | Air Force Wounded Warrior | Ambassador Workshop

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force MSgt Ashley Andrus delivers an Ambassador testimonial during an Air Force Wounded Warrrior Ambassador Workshop training environment, sharing her personal journey and the program's impact on recovery and connection. The briefing highlights how ambassador training equips participants to advocate effectively for wounded, ill and injured Airmen and Guardians through shared experience and peer support.