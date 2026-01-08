(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Air Force MSgt Ashley Andrus | Air Force Wounded Warrior | Ambassador Workshop

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Air Force MSgt Ashley Andrus delivers an Ambassador testimonial during an Air Force Wounded Warrrior Ambassador Workshop training environment, sharing her personal journey and the program's impact on recovery and connection. The briefing highlights how ambassador training equips participants to advocate effectively for wounded, ill and injured Airmen and Guardians through shared experience and peer support.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 21:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992837
    VIRIN: 260113-F-F3041-5745
    Filename: DOD_111477728
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    This work, U.S. Air Force MSgt Ashley Andrus | Air Force Wounded Warrior | Ambassador Workshop, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

