U.S. Air Force MSgt Ashley Andrus | Air Force Wounded Warrior | Ambassador Workshop

U.S. Air Force MSgt Ashley Andrus delivers an Ambassador testimonial during an Air Force Wounded Warrrior Ambassador Workshop training environment, sharing her personal journey and the program's impact on recovery and connection. The briefing highlights how ambassador training equips participants to advocate effectively for wounded, ill and injured Airmen and Guardians through shared experience and peer support.
|01.12.2026
|01.12.2026 21:58
|Video Productions
|992837
|260113-F-F3041-5745
|DOD_111477728
|00:02:02
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|0
|0
