(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Waki Town Kakizome, Waki, Japan, 2026 (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.09.2026

    Video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni leadership and students join the Waki community for the first calligraphy signing of the year at Waki Elementary School, Waki, Japan, Jan. 10, 2026. The first calligraphy signing, known as “Kakizome,” is a Japanese new year tradition that identifies aspirations and goals for the year ahead. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 01:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992828
    VIRIN: 260110-M-YS621-1002
    PIN: 260110
    Filename: DOD_111477674
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Waki Town Kakizome, Waki, Japan, 2026 (B-Roll), by Cpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Calligraphy
    Waki
    Kakizome
    Tradition
    MCAS Iwakuni
    New Year 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video