Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni leadership and students join the Waki community for the first calligraphy signing of the year at Waki Elementary School, Waki, Japan, Jan. 10, 2026. The first calligraphy signing, known as “Kakizome,” is a Japanese new year tradition that identifies aspirations and goals for the year ahead. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)
This work, Waki Town Kakizome, Waki, Japan, 2026 (B-Roll), by Cpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
