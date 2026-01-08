Waki Town Kakizome, Waki, Japan, 2026 (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni leadership and students join the Waki community for the first calligraphy signing of the year at Waki Elementary School, Waki, Japan, Jan. 10, 2026. The first calligraphy signing, known as “Kakizome,” is a Japanese new year tradition that identifies aspirations and goals for the year ahead. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)