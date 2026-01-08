2025 Year in Review for the OICC PHNSY Team and Dry Dock 5

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Team Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard (OICC PHNSY) remains laser-focused as they work towards building the new Dry Dock 5 in 2026, but take a look at the various accomplishments the team achieved in 2025:



• OICC PHNSY achieved substantial progress on the new dry dock, progressing from 26 % to 47% in December and completing over $644M Work in Place over the year.

• A monumental accomplishment was the prefabrication of eight of the nine massive PFU floor units, each containing an average of 1.3 million pounds of steel and 1,800 cubic yards of concrete. These units, weighing up to 4,600 tons each and affectionately named after the Hawaiian islands, were transported by barge from the Waipio pre-cast yard and successfully placed at subsurface depths of 60 feet to form the foundation of the future dry dock.

• On the waterfront, crews drove 580 crane rail piles and completed 2,625 linear feet of the electrical medium voltage trench. The team now looks forward to placing the ninth and final floor unit, "Las Vegas," in early 2026.

• An official Change of Command Ceremony took place in Aug transitioning the OICC PHNSY Commanding Officer reigns over from Capt. Steve Padhi to Capt. Chris Coggins, which showcased the continued dedication and perseverance of the entire OICC team.



“The mission is clear, to complete the quality construction and modernization of key Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) facilities which contribute to Hawaii’s legendary No Ka ‘Oi Shipyard,” said Capt. Coggins. “Thank you to the local community, contractors, JBPHH, PEO and the OICC PHNSY team for the continued support!”



Through SIOP, OICC PHNSY is delivering the necessary infrastructure improvements to enhance the Navy’s ability to overhaul, repair, and modernize submarines and other vessels. The future Dry Dock 5 will play a pivotal role in this ongoing modernization effort, providing advanced capabilities to support submarine maintenance for the next 100 years.