    Sacramento Weir Widening: 3 Years of Construction Progress

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Video by John Prettyman  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Witness the incredible transformation of the Sacramento Weir through three years of stunning aerial footage. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been undertaking a massive flood management upgrade, and we're taking you behind the build. Discover the top five engineering features that make this one of the most impressive infrastructure projects in California, designed to reduce flood risk for over 780,000 people.
    More project info: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/Sacramento-Weir/

    Artificial Intelligence Use
    Narration and Sound Effects: Authorized voice clone of John Prettyman and supplementary audio, produced with ElevenLabs.

    Music licensed through MegaTrax

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 13:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992760
    VIRIN: 260112-A-AN535-1001
    Filename: DOD_111476907
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US

    flood control
    Sacramento River
    flood management
    Sacramento Weir
    California Central Valley
    USACE

