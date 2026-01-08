Sacramento Weir Widening: 3 Years of Construction Progress

Witness the incredible transformation of the Sacramento Weir through three years of stunning aerial footage. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been undertaking a massive flood management upgrade, and we're taking you behind the build. Discover the top five engineering features that make this one of the most impressive infrastructure projects in California, designed to reduce flood risk for over 780,000 people.
More project info: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/Sacramento-Weir/
---
Artificial Intelligence Use
Narration and Sound Effects: Authorized voice clone of John Prettyman and supplementary audio, produced with ElevenLabs.
Music licensed through MegaTrax
