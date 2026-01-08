Sacramento Weir Widening: 3 Years of Construction Progress

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992760" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Witness the incredible transformation of the Sacramento Weir through three years of stunning aerial footage. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been undertaking a massive flood management upgrade, and we're taking you behind the build. Discover the top five engineering features that make this one of the most impressive infrastructure projects in California, designed to reduce flood risk for over 780,000 people.

More project info: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/Sacramento-Weir/



---



Artificial Intelligence Use

Narration and Sound Effects: Authorized voice clone of John Prettyman and supplementary audio, produced with ElevenLabs.



Music licensed through MegaTrax