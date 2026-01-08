January 2026 CARE Event | Welcome Event

Air Force Wounded Warrior Program leaders and staff welcomed wounded, ill and injured Airmen and Guardians to the January 2026 CARE event, providing personalized support and non-medical care coordination tailored to each member's recovery journey. The event reinforce AFW2's commitment to ensuring participants and their families have access to resources that promote resilience, readiness, and successful recovery.
|01.11.2026
|01.12.2026 11:52
|Video Productions
|992742
|260111-F-F3041-2237
|DOD_111476732
|00:01:04
|SAN ANTONIO, US
|1
|1
