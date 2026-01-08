January 2026 CARE Event | Welcome Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992742" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Air Force Wounded Warrior Program leaders and staff welcomed wounded, ill and injured Airmen and Guardians to the January 2026 CARE event, providing personalized support and non-medical care coordination tailored to each member's recovery journey. The event reinforce AFW2's commitment to ensuring participants and their families have access to resources that promote resilience, readiness, and successful recovery.