    January 2026 CARE Event | Welcome Event

    SAN ANTONIO, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program leaders and staff welcomed wounded, ill and injured Airmen and Guardians to the January 2026 CARE event, providing personalized support and non-medical care coordination tailored to each member's recovery journey. The event reinforce AFW2's commitment to ensuring participants and their families have access to resources that promote resilience, readiness, and successful recovery.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 11:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992742
    VIRIN: 260111-F-F3041-2237
    Filename: DOD_111476732
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, January 2026 CARE Event | Welcome Event, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    2026 CARE

