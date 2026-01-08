MSgt Kingsley Scott (ret) | AFW2 | RAMP

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Air Force MSgt Kingsley Scott (ret) speaks with Airmen and Guardians about the importance of enrolling in the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program during a CARE event. (U.S Air Force video by Anthony Beauchamp)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 11:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992737
    VIRIN: 260111-F-F3041-2480
    Filename: DOD_111476700
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

