A b-roll of C-130J Super Hercules loadmasters assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron preparing a C-130J for airborne operations in support of New Year Jump Indo-Pacific 26 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 8, 2026. NYJIP 26, hosted by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade, is an annual multinational airborne training event conducted to commemorate the safety of airborne operations, strengthen relationships with allied and partner nations, and enhance airmobile operational capability. Participating countries include Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 00:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992687
|VIRIN:
|260108-F-PM645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111476076
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Loadmasters prepare a C-130J for NYJIP26, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
