    Loadmasters prepare a C-130J for NYJIP26

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.07.2026

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A b-roll of C-130J Super Hercules loadmasters assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron preparing a C-130J for airborne operations in support of New Year Jump Indo-Pacific 26 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 8, 2026. NYJIP 26, hosted by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade, is an annual multinational airborne training event conducted to commemorate the safety of airborne operations, strengthen relationships with allied and partner nations, and enhance airmobile operational capability. Participating countries include Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 00:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992687
    VIRIN: 260108-F-PM645-1001
    Filename: DOD_111476076
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

    TAGS

    JGSDF
    USAF
    C-130J Super Hercules
    1st Airborne Brigade
    New Year Jump Indo-Pacific

