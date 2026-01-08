Loadmasters prepare a C-130J for NYJIP26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A b-roll of C-130J Super Hercules loadmasters assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron preparing a C-130J for airborne operations in support of New Year Jump Indo-Pacific 26 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 8, 2026. NYJIP 26, hosted by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade, is an annual multinational airborne training event conducted to commemorate the safety of airborne operations, strengthen relationships with allied and partner nations, and enhance airmobile operational capability. Participating countries include Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)