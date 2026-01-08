(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Yokota participates in JGSDF NYJIP26

    CHIBA, JAPAN

    01.10.2026

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A B-roll package of three U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron participating in New Year Jump Indo-Pacific 26 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Narashino Training Area, Japan, Jan. 11, 2026. Hosted by the JGSDF and the 1st AbnB, NYJIP is an annual multinational airborne training event that unites the U.S. and Japanese forces with international allies, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 23:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992686
    VIRIN: 260111-F-PM645-1002
    Filename: DOD_111476069
    Length: 00:07:45
    Location: CHIBA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota participates in JGSDF NYJIP26, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New Year's Day
    JGSDF
    USAF
    C-130J Super Hercules
    1st Airborne Brigade
    New Year Jump Indo-Pacific

