A B-roll package of three U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron participating in New Year Jump Indo-Pacific 26 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Narashino Training Area, Japan, Jan. 11, 2026. Hosted by the JGSDF and the 1st AbnB, NYJIP is an annual multinational airborne training event that unites the U.S. and Japanese forces with international allies, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 23:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992686
|VIRIN:
|260111-F-PM645-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111476069
|Length:
|00:07:45
|Location:
|CHIBA, JP
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Yokota participates in JGSDF NYJIP26, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.