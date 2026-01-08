Yokota participates in JGSDF NYJIP26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A B-roll package of three U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron participating in New Year Jump Indo-Pacific 26 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Narashino Training Area, Japan, Jan. 11, 2026. Hosted by the JGSDF and the 1st AbnB, NYJIP is an annual multinational airborne training event that unites the U.S. and Japanese forces with international allies, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)