    Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses, the 35th Fighter Wing’s Wild Weasel mission

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adryan Young, American Forces Network Pacific journeyman, explains the Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD) mission at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 1, 2025. The SEAD mission is the core combat capability of the 35th Fighter Wing, enabling U.S. forces to penetrate contested airspace, dismantle enemy air defenses, and guarantee the access needed to project power and maintain stability across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 19:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    TAGS

    lethality
    SEAD
    35th FW
    Misawa Air Base
    F-16

