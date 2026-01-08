Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses, the 35th Fighter Wing’s Wild Weasel mission

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adryan Young, American Forces Network Pacific journeyman, explains the Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD) mission at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 1, 2025. The SEAD mission is the core combat capability of the 35th Fighter Wing, enabling U.S. forces to penetrate contested airspace, dismantle enemy air defenses, and guarantee the access needed to project power and maintain stability across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andre Medina)
|11.30.2025
|01.11.2026 19:22
|B-Roll
|992674
|251201-F-NU460-1001
|DOD_111475967
|00:01:45
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|2
|2
