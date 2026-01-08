Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses, the 35th Fighter Wing’s Wild Weasel mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992674" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adryan Young, American Forces Network Pacific journeyman, explains the Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD) mission at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 1, 2025. The SEAD mission is the core combat capability of the 35th Fighter Wing, enabling U.S. forces to penetrate contested airspace, dismantle enemy air defenses, and guarantee the access needed to project power and maintain stability across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andre Medina)