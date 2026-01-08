(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Sgt. 1st Class Mark Henderson Jr. honored in dignified transfer Jan. 6

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Sgt. 1st Class Mark Henderson Jr. of Havana, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Henderson was assigned to United States Army Reserve Command Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 160th Military Police Battalion, 290th Military Police Brigade, Tallahassee, Fla. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 13:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992572
    VIRIN: 260106-F-F3100-1001
    Filename: DOD_111473793
    Length: 00:06:47
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Sgt. 1st Class Mark Henderson Jr. honored in dignified transfer Jan. 6, by TSgt Rusty Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of the Air Force

