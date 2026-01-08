(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    90 SFG Recall Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FRANCIS E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland and Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond

    90th Missile Wing

    90th Security Forces Group Airmen participate in a no-notice recall exercise at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Jan. 7, 2025. The exercise tested the unit’s ability to rapidly recall personnel, verify accountability, and respond to real-world contingencies in support of installation security and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond and Airman 1st Class Hunter C. Kirkland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 13:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992569
    VIRIN: 260108-F-HE787-1001
    Filename: DOD_111473559
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: FRANCIS E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 90 SFG Recall Exercise, by A1C Hunter Kirkland and SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    readiness
    AFGSC
    Air Force Global Srike Command
    lethality & readiness
    US Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video