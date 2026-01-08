90th Security Forces Group Airmen participate in a no-notice recall exercise at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Jan. 7, 2025. The exercise tested the unit’s ability to rapidly recall personnel, verify accountability, and respond to real-world contingencies in support of installation security and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond and Airman 1st Class Hunter C. Kirkland)
|01.07.2026
|01.09.2026 13:43
|Package
|992569
|260108-F-HE787-1001
|DOD_111473559
|00:00:27
|FRANCIS E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
|1
|1
This work, 90 SFG Recall Exercise, by A1C Hunter Kirkland and SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
