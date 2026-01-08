2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen and football fans attend the 2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana, Dec. 30, 2025. The game featured a flyover by two B-52H Stratofortress aircraft and recognition of B-52 aircrew from Barksdale Air Force Base, taking an opportunity to partner with the local community and showcase the pride of the U.S. Air Force and the crucial role of the B-52 in support of national defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aaron Hill)