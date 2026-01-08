(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and football fans attend the 2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana, Dec. 30, 2025. The game featured a flyover by two B-52H Stratofortress aircraft and recognition of B-52 aircrew from Barksdale Air Force Base, taking an opportunity to partner with the local community and showcase the pride of the U.S. Air Force and the crucial role of the B-52 in support of national defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aaron Hill)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 11:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992559
    VIRIN: 251230-F-IM610-1001
    PIN: 251230
    Filename: DOD_111473424
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing, by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52H Stratofortress
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Independence Stadium
    2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video