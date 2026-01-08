U.S. Air Force Airmen and football fans attend the 2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana, Dec. 30, 2025. The game featured a flyover by two B-52H Stratofortress aircraft and recognition of B-52 aircrew from Barksdale Air Force Base, taking an opportunity to partner with the local community and showcase the pride of the U.S. Air Force and the crucial role of the B-52 in support of national defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aaron Hill)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 11:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992559
|VIRIN:
|251230-F-IM610-1001
|PIN:
|251230
|Filename:
|DOD_111473424
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing, by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.