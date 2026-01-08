(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Oral History : How Michigan and Latvia Built an Enduring State Partnership

    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Video by 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine 

    Michigan National Guard

    In 1993, Michigan and Latvia launched the first State Partnership Program, a U.S. National Guard initiative that has grown into a globally recognized model of military and civilian cooperation. This oral history, featuring insights from Dace Mason and (Ret.) GEN Stump, reflects on the early challenges, personal connections, and enduring trust that have made the Michigan–Latvia partnership a lasting success.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 11:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 992553
    VIRIN: 260109-A-DF232-1331
    Filename: DOD_111473328
    Length: 00:37:30
    Location: MICHIGAN, US

    Oral History: How Michigan and Latvia Built an Enduring State Partnership

    How Michigan and Latvia Built an Enduring State Partnership

    latvia
    spp
    partnership
    history
    michigan

