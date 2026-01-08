Oral History : How Michigan and Latvia Built an Enduring State Partnership

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In 1993, Michigan and Latvia launched the first State Partnership Program, a U.S. National Guard initiative that has grown into a globally recognized model of military and civilian cooperation. This oral history, featuring insights from Dace Mason and (Ret.) GEN Stump, reflects on the early challenges, personal connections, and enduring trust that have made the Michigan–Latvia partnership a lasting success.