In 1993, Michigan and Latvia launched the first State Partnership Program, a U.S. National Guard initiative that has grown into a globally recognized model of military and civilian cooperation. This oral history, featuring insights from Dace Mason and (Ret.) GEN Stump, reflects on the early challenges, personal connections, and enduring trust that have made the Michigan–Latvia partnership a lasting success.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 11:19
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|992553
|VIRIN:
|260109-A-DF232-1331
|Filename:
|DOD_111473328
|Length:
|00:37:30
|Location:
|MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Oral History : How Michigan and Latvia Built an Enduring State Partnership, by 2LT Paige Bodine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oral History: How Michigan and Latvia Built an Enduring State Partnership
How Michigan and Latvia Built an Enduring State Partnership
No keywords found.