How Michigan and Latvia Built an Enduring State Partnership

LANSING, Mich. — The State Partnership Program began as a cautious post-Cold War experiment and has evolved into one of the most enduring and cost-effective security cooperation efforts in U.S. military history. In reflecting on its origins, Michigan National Guard leaders played a pivotal role in shaping and sustaining the partnership that endured decades later.

The National Guard State Partnership Program evolved from the earlier Joint Contact Team initiative. Originally focused on limited military engagement with former Soviet bloc nations, it emerged at a pivotal moment in history. As the Soviet Union collapsed, newly independent countries faced the dual challenge of rebuilding their defense forces and transitioning to democratic governance. The United States sought a way to support these nations without escalating tensions with Russia, and the National Guard proved uniquely suited to the task. A prime example of this success is the Michigan–Latvia State Partnership, which has become a model for enduring and effective international cooperation.

“The National Guard is a homegrown force,” said retired Maj. Gen. E. Gordon Stump, the former Adjutant General of Michigan during the start of the partnership in 1993. “It was something the Soviets would not feel threatened by. The National Guard helping countries in the Baltic region made sense.”

Michigan’s partnership with Latvia was not accidental. It was built on shared values, existing cultural ties, and people willing to bridge both worlds. One of those people was Dace Mason, a Michigan resident of Latvian heritage and Stump's administrative assistant, who played a critical role in the partnership’s early success.

“Latvia was the right fit for Michigan,” Mason said. “There were many Latvians in Michigan, and there was already a connection with a Michigan computer company doing business in Latvia. It made it the perfect partnership.”

For Mason, the program was more than professional involvement. It was deeply personal. Latvia regained independence in 1991 after more than 50 years of Soviet occupation. When the partnership began, the country was still navigating what freedom meant in practice.

“My parents were excited, but they were also a little concerned,” Mason said. “Latvia was just newly freed.”

The Michigan National Guard’s first engagements revealed just how nascent Latvia was in rebuilding its military. Russian forces were still present in the country, and Latvia was creating defense institutions from the ground up.

“When it first started, we met with the military hierarchy,” Mason said. “There were still Russians in Latvia. We also met leaders in Latvia’s National Guard. We were able to show them how we did things.”

Language quickly became one of the biggest challenges. Only a handful of people could translate military discussions accurately.

“At the beginning, we had three Michigan National Guard soldiers and me, who spoke fluent Latvian,” Mason said. “The language barrier was difficult, but we made it work.”

That work required creativity and patience. Military terminology did not always translate cleanly, and misunderstandings could easily arise.

“It took a day to get it all back again,” Mason said. “There were a few military terms I was not familiar with, which were tricky. One of the Latvians in the Michigan National Guard actually created a dictionary of English and Latvian military terms to help the translation go smoother.”

Despite the challenges, the early visits were powerful moments for everyone involved.

“The first trip was amazing,” Mason said. “I never thought Latvia would be free again. The Latvian community is very tight-knit. Growing up in America, we were involved in the community through Latvian church, school, and summer camp.”

Latvians who had fought for their independence were receptive and grateful for the partnership. They were not looking to be told what to do. They wanted to learn by observing how a democratic military functioned.

“It was a true partnership,” Mason said. “We were not lecturing them. They saw how we did things in America, and we worked alongside them.”

Stump echoed that sentiment, emphasizing that the relationship was built on mutual respect rather than instruction.

“The State Partnership Program was an eye-opening experience for both the Latvians and us,” Stump said. “It was educational to see what it was like for them to build a military from the ground up. "It was eye-opening for everyone.”

At the time, Latvia did not employ a noncommissioned officer corps, a foundational element of the U.S. military structure.

“They started from nothing,” Stump said. “Over time, they became organized, similar to the U.S. Military. Eventually, they met NATO standards and joined NATO. That happened because of the relationship we built with them.”

That relationship proved its strength years later when Michigan and Latvia deployed together.

“The trust we have in them and the trust they have in us is real,” Stump said. “We have even gone to war together in Afghanistan.”

The partnership extended beyond military cooperation. Civilian leaders, business owners, and organizations became part of the connection between Michigan and Latvia.

“We took planes of Michigan business leaders over there twice,” Stump said. “Companies like Meijer, Holman, Spartan Motors, and Dean Transportation were involved. They talked with Latvians about business ventures and long-term cooperation.”

Those connections reinforced the idea that security and stability are built not only by militaries, but also by communities.

For Stump, the partnership created lifelong memories and friendships.

“I never dreamed the partnership would become what it did,” he said. “I will never forget meeting the president of Latvia. We even gave him a ride in an F-16.”

One story still stands out decades later.

“One night we went hunting wild boar at midnight,” Stump said. “On his last trip to the United States, the president was speaking at the United Nations and invited me to hear his speech. After that trip, he flew to Michigan with 12 boxes. One of them was a wild boar head. It’s hanging today in the officers’ club at Camp Grayling.”

What began with limited funding and uncertain support grew into a globally recognized program. Today, the State Partnership Program includes 77 partner nations.

“It was a wonderful program that got involved with emerging nations,” Stump said. “It is an easy and inexpensive way to make a big difference.”

According to the Department of War, the State Partnership Program operates on an annual budget of approximately 48 to 55 million dollars, less than one percent of overall U.S. security cooperation funding. Yet, it facilitates a significant portion of engagement activities worldwide. Its success lies in long-term relationships rather than short-term outcomes.

“Honestly, I didn’t think it would be successful at first,” Stump said. “We didn’t have much funding, and there was talk of cutting the program. I went to our senator to explain the benefits. Instead of cutting it, they decided to expand it.”

Decades later, the Michigan-Latvia partnership remains a testament to what trust, patience, and shared values can accomplish. It is a reminder that the National Guard’s strength lies not only in readiness at home, but in its ability to represent democratic principles abroad.

Stump said, “The Michigan-Latvia State Partnership programs create goodwill and lasting relationships that still matter today.”