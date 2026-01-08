(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Our Team Behind the Mission

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The end-of-year video highlights members assigned to Joint Base Langley-Eustis conducting operations throughout 2025. The video showcases mission execution, the people behind the work, and the community partnerships that contribute to readiness and daily operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 10:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992551
    VIRIN: 251231-F-XD903-1001
    Filename: DOD_111473211
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Our Team Behind the Mission, by SrA Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBLE
    2025
    End of Year
    2025 Wrap Up

