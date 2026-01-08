(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBLE Trains for Trains

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Instructors assigned to the Military Intermodal Training Department (MITD) Railway Operations Course demonstrate rail operations at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The course prepares Soldiers to safely and efficiently conduct rail loading, movement, and unloading of military equipment in support of global deployment and sustainment missions. MITD Railway instructors provide hands-on instruction, certification and technical expertise to ensure units are capable of executing large scale rail operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 09:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992543
    VIRIN: 250813-F-DA718-1001
    Filename: DOD_111473134
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, JBLE Trains for Trains, by SrA Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Eustis
    rail operations
    MITD

