Instructors assigned to the Military Intermodal Training Department (MITD) Railway Operations Course demonstrate rail operations at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The course prepares Soldiers to safely and efficiently conduct rail loading, movement, and unloading of military equipment in support of global deployment and sustainment missions. MITD Railway instructors provide hands-on instruction, certification and technical expertise to ensure units are capable of executing large scale rail operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)
|08.13.2025
|01.09.2026 09:53
|Package
|992543
|250813-F-DA718-1001
|DOD_111473134
|00:01:51
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|0
|0
This work, JBLE Trains for Trains, by SrA Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
