Video spot to promote Super Bowl LX on AFN Now, produced by American Forces Network Iwakuni on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 9, 2026. The AFN Now app is a video streaming platform that provides overseas U.S. military audiences with convenient mobile access to their favorite entertainment, news and sports programming. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 23:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992512
|VIRIN:
|260109-M-RU004-9241
|Filename:
|DOD_111472717
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Now: AFN Anywhere – Super Bowl LX, by LCpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.