    AFN Now: AFN Anywhere – Super Bowl LX

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.08.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Video spot to promote Super Bowl LX on AFN Now, produced by American Forces Network Iwakuni on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 9, 2026. The AFN Now app is a video streaming platform that provides overseas U.S. military audiences with convenient mobile access to their favorite entertainment, news and sports programming. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 23:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992512
    VIRIN: 260109-M-RU004-9241
    Filename: DOD_111472717
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    This work, AFN Now: AFN Anywhere – Super Bowl LX, by LCpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    footballl
    streaming
    AFN Now
    AFN Pacifc
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Super Bowl LX

