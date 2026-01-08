Irori Sanzoku Pacific Passport 2026 (PACPASS) Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Madison Sharpe, assigned to American Forces Network Iwakuni, hosts a Pacific Passport by taking viewers on a visual tour of Irori Sanzoku, Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 6, 2026. Irori Sanzoku offers shopping, dining and a shrine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)
|01.05.2026
|01.08.2026 23:45
|Video Productions
|992510
|260106-M-YS621-1001
|260106
|DOD_111472702
|00:01:00
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|0
|0
