(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Irori Sanzoku Pacific Passport 2026 (PACPASS) Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.05.2026

    Video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Madison Sharpe, assigned to American Forces Network Iwakuni, hosts a Pacific Passport by taking viewers on a visual tour of Irori Sanzoku, Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 6, 2026. Irori Sanzoku offers shopping, dining and a shrine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 23:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992510
    VIRIN: 260106-M-YS621-1001
    PIN: 260106
    Filename: DOD_111472702
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Irori Sanzoku Pacific Passport 2026 (PACPASS) Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, by Cpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iwakuni
    shrine
    chicken shack
    Pacific Passport
    Japan
    Irori Sanzoku

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video