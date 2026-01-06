Paratroopers from across the 82nd Airborne Division constantly train to stay prepared to be called upon and deployed in 18 hours or less at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on Oct. 10, 2025. The 82nd Airborne Division maintains an 18-hour recall because it is one of the Army’s designated strategic immediate response forces. The timeline exists to guarantee global employment at scale, not convenience. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Donte Shelton)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 10:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992333
|VIRIN:
|251010-A-QX649-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111469883
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers constantly train to stay vigilant for what's ahead., by SSG Donte Shelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.