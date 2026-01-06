(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers constantly train to stay vigilant for what's ahead.

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Donte Shelton 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers from across the 82nd Airborne Division constantly train to stay prepared to be called upon and deployed in 18 hours or less at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on Oct. 10, 2025. The 82nd Airborne Division maintains an 18-hour recall because it is one of the Army’s designated strategic immediate response forces. The timeline exists to guarantee global employment at scale, not convenience. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Donte Shelton)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers constantly train to stay vigilant for what's ahead., by SSG Donte Shelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd DIVARTY
    AATW
    paratroopers
    air assault
    82nd Airborne Division

