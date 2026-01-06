82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers constantly train to stay vigilant for what's ahead.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992333" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Paratroopers from across the 82nd Airborne Division constantly train to stay prepared to be called upon and deployed in 18 hours or less at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on Oct. 10, 2025. The 82nd Airborne Division maintains an 18-hour recall because it is one of the Army’s designated strategic immediate response forces. The timeline exists to guarantee global employment at scale, not convenience. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Donte Shelton)