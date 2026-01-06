The Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni community participates in a traditional Mochitsuki mochi-pounding event at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. Fleet Air Wing 31 and Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department Iwakuni co-hosted the event to share Japanese New Year’s traditions and culture with the base community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 02:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|992323
|VIRIN:
|251219-M-RU004-8671
|Filename:
|DOD_111469671
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Air Wing 31 Mochitsuki Event, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2025, by LCpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
