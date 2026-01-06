(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fleet Air Wing 31 Mochitsuki Event, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2025

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.18.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    The Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni community participates in a traditional Mochitsuki mochi-pounding event at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. Fleet Air Wing 31 and Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department Iwakuni co-hosted the event to share Japanese New Year’s traditions and culture with the base community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 02:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 992323
    VIRIN: 251219-M-RU004-8671
    Filename: DOD_111469671
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Mochi Pounding
    mochitsuki
    FAW-31
    japan
    AIMD
    MCAS Iwakuni

