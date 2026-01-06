(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Reflecting on 2024: Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.04.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to 35th Fighter Wing highlight key moments and accomplishments from across the year in a 2025 year-in-review video at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan 5, 2026. The video showcased how Misawa AB’s Airmen supported deployments operations, department level exercise and community engagements, strengthened readiness, and contributed to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s mission to deter aggression and enhance stability of the Pacific Theater throughout 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2026
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 01:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992322
    VIRIN: 260105-F-NU460-1001
    Filename: DOD_111469662
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Reflecting on 2024: Misawa Air Base, by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Year in Review
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    2026

