Reflecting on 2024: Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to 35th Fighter Wing highlight key moments and accomplishments from across the year in a 2025 year-in-review video at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan 5, 2026. The video showcased how Misawa AB’s Airmen supported deployments operations, department level exercise and community engagements, strengthened readiness, and contributed to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s mission to deter aggression and enhance stability of the Pacific Theater throughout 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andre Medina)
