SECWAR visits PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

The Honorable Pete Hegseth, secretary of war, arrives at Pre-commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) in Newport News, Virginia on Jan. 5, 2026. The Secretary of War is here as part of his nation-wide Arsenal of Freedom Tour. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier, and is under construction at Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dean Cates, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darien Kenney and Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)