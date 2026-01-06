(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SECWAR visits PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dean Cates, Petty Officer 2nd Class Darien Kenney and Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    The Honorable Pete Hegseth, secretary of war, arrives at Pre-commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) in Newport News, Virginia on Jan. 5, 2026. The Secretary of War is here as part of his nation-wide Arsenal of Freedom Tour. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier, and is under construction at Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dean Cates, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darien Kenney and Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 16:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992285
    VIRIN: 260105-N-UP745-1364
    Filename: DOD_111469230
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: US

    "We Will Give You Everything You Need": SECWAR Vows Support to PCU John F. Kennedy Crew

