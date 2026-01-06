Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Darien Kenney | The Honorable Pete Hegseth, secretary of war, eats lunch with Sailors aboard Pre-commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) on Jan. 5, 2026. The Secretary of War is here as part of his nation-wide Arsenal of Freedom Tour. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier, and is under construction at Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darien G. Kenney) see less | View Image Page

"We Will Give You Everything You Need": SECWAR Vows Support to PCU John F. Kennedy Crew

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 5, 2026 — The Honorable Pete Hegseth, secretary of war, visited Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) Jan. 5 as part of his nationwide Arsenal of Freedom Tour, engaging with Sailors and leadership aboard the Navy’s newest Ford-class aircraft carrier.

During the visit, Hegseth joined the crew for lunch, where he answered questions and discussed topics including readiness, manning, family trust and the future of the Navy.

The visit highlighted the role PCU John F. Kennedy plays in shaping the next generation of naval power as the ship continues to prepare to join the operational fleet.

“This ship will be serving presidents and the American people for the next 50 years as a power projection platform,” said Hegseth. “While we are here we will not stop, we will not hold back, we will do everything we can to give you everything you need as fast as possible to ensure we revive the warrior ethos, rebuild our military and reestablish deterrence.”

For Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Darius Wells, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the opportunity to speak directly with senior leadership was both personal and impactful.

“I wanted to ask about what his vision for 2026 looks like, especially with everything going on right now,” Wells said. “I was also curious about how leadership plans to support this ship and our Sailors.”

Wells said the response he received stood out for its sincerity.

“It felt very genuine and welcoming,” Wells said. “It wasn’t watered-down or political. I asked mostly about trust, families and being home… hearing his goals about that meant a lot.”

Yeoman 3rd Class Allison Wifely, from Louisville, Kentucky, said the lunch provided a rare opportunity to raise questions about fleet manning and operational tempo.

“I wanted to ask about manning and why we don’t create more ships when we’re seeing the number of at-sea strikes increase,” Wifely said. “Being able to ask questions directly to senior leadership is how real change happens.”

Wifely described the experience as a defining moment in her career.

“It was probably the coolest thing I’ll ever do in the Navy,” she said. “I really think big changes are coming.”

Hegseth’s Arsenal of Freedom Tour focuses on engaging service members across the force, reinforcing the connection between the nation’s industrial base and military readiness and hearing directly from Sailors on the deckplates.

As the second Ford-class aircraft carrier, John F. Kennedy represents a critical investment in the Navy’s future, with its crew laying the foundation for operational standards, culture and excellence ahead of commissioning.