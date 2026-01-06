(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    America’s First Team is this Sergeant’s First Choice

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Spc. Steven Day and Pfc. Michelle Lessard-Terry

    1st Cavalry Division

    Sgt. Hannah Rodgers, signal operations support specialist assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, conducts an interview on Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 10, 2025. Rodgers was recently promoted to sergeant, and re-enlisted to continue serving in the 1st Cavalry Division. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Michelle Lessard-Terry and Spc. Steven Day)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 17:44
    Category: Interviews
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    FirstTeam
    LiveTheLegend
    1st Cavalry Division
    Fort Hood

