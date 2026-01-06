“America’s First Team is this Sergeant’s First Choice”

FORT HOOD, Texas — Sgt. Hannah Rodgers didn’t always know exactly where her Army career would lead, but after nearly three and a half years in uniform, she knows one thing for certain: she’s exactly where she wants to be.

Rodgers, a 25U signal operations support specialist assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, recently received a promotion to sergeant. In that role, she maintains and troubleshoots computer systems, radios and Mounted Mission Command Software, which are computer networks that keep Troopers connected in the field. Her promotion to sergeant empowers her to be the type of leader that she admires.

“I really like my MOS. I really like this battalion,” Rodgers said. “I have good leaders who inspire me every day, and I really love being able to help others when it comes to communications.”

Rodgers said her decision to join the Army was rooted in a desire to serve her country and follow in her father’s footsteps as a Soldier. She was also drawn to the opportunity to travel and learn new skills.

Earlier this year, Rodgers reenlisted for five more years to remain with the 1st Cavalry Division, calling her battalion “home.”

“I want to stay because I really love my battalion! This battalion is home. I came here as a private first class, and I just really love the leadership here.” Rodgers said. “If I could, I'd stay here forever.”

Her decision to reenlist with the 1st Cavalry Division for five more years was influenced by its reputation for excellence, strong sense of belonging, teamwork, and leadership. The division has an honorable history of courageous, innovative, and successful operations, attracting Troopers like Rodgers, who want to be part of the division of choice.

Since enlisting, Rodgers has reached several milestones she considers defining moments in her career, earning the title of non-commissioned officer and completing the cavalry spur ride, a demanding test of physical and mental endurance. “I feel like I worked hard toward it,” she said. She had been wanting to earn her spurs “for a hot minute," and earning them is something she’s very proud of.

A spur ride is a grueling, multi-day U.S. Army tradition that tests Troopers' physical/mental toughness, leadership, and cavalry skills through ruck marches, land navigation, weapons tasks, and historical knowledge. If they pass and complete all of the tests and challenges, they earn silver spurs, symbolizing entry into the elite “Order of the Spur”. Rodgers demonstrated her mastery of basic Trooper skills while also excelling in her more technical occupation.

Rodgers also played a key role supporting the Army’s 250th birthday celebration in Washington, D.C., where she was the only communications representative from her battalion. She helped manage communications for the division and assisted with transporting personnel during the event. Despite the hard work, she said that she had fun and loved the experience.

While she enjoys the tactical side of her job, Rodgers said the most frustrating part is when equipment issues prevent her from helping Troopers as quickly as she’d like.

“I think the most challenging thing about my job is not being able to help people when I want to help them. Maybe it’s just a cable or something that's uncontrollable,” she said.

Rodgers said that sometimes she needs to troubleshoot what's wrong, and it can be difficult to help, especially if she has tried everything.

When things get tough, she credits her leadership—including Sgt. Maj. Ryan Beuttner, 1st Sgt. Blake Allen, and her previous first sergeant, Master Sgt. Travis Gerdes—with shaping her growth as a Trooper and non-commissioned officer. She’s taken to heart the advice they have given her, such as not becoming stressed over things that she can’t control.

“They push me to be better than I was the day before,” she said. “And I really appreciate that about them.”

As a newly promoted NCO, Rodgers believes listening, empathy, and understanding are essential leadership qualities.

“You should be able to understand your Troopers. You should know who your Troopers are and listen to them, because you don't know your Troopers if you don't listen to them,” she said. “Just be there for your Troopers.”

She says that her leaders inspire her to move up the ranks and lead by example. Her leaders show the formation how to be effective Troopers, good leaders, and kind people.

“I plan to stay in the Army as long as I can,” she said. “Hopefully I can run an S6 shop one day and be the NCOIC. I’d love to be more proficient in my job than I am today. And to continue being a better Trooper in the future.”

Looking ahead, Rodgers hopes to continue advancing, refine her technical expertise, and one day serve as a communications shop NCO in charge.