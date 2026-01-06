(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A Symbol of Honor: Sentinel Spc. Platt's Final Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    U.S. Army Spc. Adam Platt walks the mat for the final time at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 20, 2024.

    (U.S. Army video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)

    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

