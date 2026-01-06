Pvt. William Christman: The Legacy of Arlington’s First Soldier

On Dec. 8, 2024, Robert Christman fulfilled a long-held wish: visiting the gravesite of his distant cousin, U.S. Army Pvt. William Christman, was the first soldier buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Accompanied by his family, including his son Ray and Army veteran niece Chasitie Marcinkowski, Robert laid a wreath at Pvt. Christman’s headstone in Section 27. Despite his age and reliance on a walker-rollator, Robert stood to place the wreath, explaining, “It’s a thank you and a promise to keep it going."
Pvt. Christman, of the 67th Pennsylvania Infantry Regiment, died of illness during the Civil War and was interred at Arlington on May 13, 1864. His story resonated deeply with Robert, himself a U.S. Air Force and Army National Guard veteran who served during the Vietnam War. Reflecting on his ancestor’s service, Robert said, “He may not have participated in battle, but he did serve. That’s what counts.”
This emotional visit underscores the importance of honoring family connections, military service, and the legacy of sacrifice at Arlington National Cemetery. Inspired by his father’s journey, Ray Christman vowed to bring his son to continue the family tradition of remembrance.
Learn more about Arlington’s history: education.arlingtoncemetery.mil
(U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 12:27
|Location:
|US
