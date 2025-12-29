Defusing Danger

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Collin Craig, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal munitions noncommissioned officer in charge, participates in a training operation at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 17, 2025. Craig and his team were tested on their operational readiness, as they were tasked with responding to and eliminating a simulated explosive threat. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)