    Defusing Danger

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Collin Craig, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal munitions noncommissioned officer in charge, participates in a training operation at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 17, 2025. Craig and his team were tested on their operational readiness, as they were tasked with responding to and eliminating a simulated explosive threat. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 14:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992203
    VIRIN: 251117-F-VW821-1001
    Filename: DOD_111468077
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defusing Danger, by A1C Thalia Bonte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    operational readiness
    633d Civil Engineer Squadron
    Improvised explosive device (IED)
    explosive ordnace disposal
    training

