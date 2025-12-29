U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Collin Craig, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal munitions noncommissioned officer in charge, participates in a training operation at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 17, 2025. Craig and his team were tested on their operational readiness, as they were tasked with responding to and eliminating a simulated explosive threat. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 14:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992203
|VIRIN:
|251117-F-VW821-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111468077
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Defusing Danger, by A1C Thalia Bonte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.