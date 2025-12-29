341st Missile Security Operations Squadron executes 10th Ave convoy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 341st Missile Security Operations Squadron carry out a convoy at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, Oct. 28, 2025. Convoys conducted by the 341 MSOS involve their convoy response force team transporting and securing Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile components throughout Malmstrom’s 13,800-square-mile missile complex. These missions are multi-agency operations, integrating efforts from across the installation, including the Office of Special Investigations Detachment 806, 40th Helicopter Squadron, 341 MSOS tactical response force, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron and 341st Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management flight. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)