    341st Missile Security Operations Squadron executes 10th Ave convoy

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers and Airman 1st Class Jack Rodriguez Escamilla

    341st Missile Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 341st Missile Security Operations Squadron carry out a convoy at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, Oct. 28, 2025. Convoys conducted by the 341 MSOS involve their convoy response force team transporting and securing Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile components throughout Malmstrom’s 13,800-square-mile missile complex. These missions are multi-agency operations, integrating efforts from across the installation, including the Office of Special Investigations Detachment 806, 40th Helicopter Squadron, 341 MSOS tactical response force, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron and 341st Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management flight. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 14:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992192
    VIRIN: 251028-F-VS152-1001
    Filename: DOD_111467999
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    nuclear
    Malmstrom Air Force Base
    Malmstrom
    security forces
    convoy

