Townsend Reservoir fish stocking

Did you know you can fish on Fort Carson? Townsend Reservoir was recently restocked with 1,000lbs of Rainbow Trout for those who would like to fish on post. You don't need a state license to fish on post. You only need a Fort Carson fishing permit!