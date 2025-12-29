Did you know you can fish on Fort Carson? Townsend Reservoir was recently restocked with 1,000lbs of Rainbow Trout for those who would like to fish on post. You don't need a state license to fish on post. You only need a Fort Carson fishing permit!
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 12:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|992185
|VIRIN:
|250425-O-EV815-4030
|Filename:
|DOD_111467930
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Townsend Reservoir fish stocking, by Anissa Connell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
