    Townsend Reservoir fish stocking

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Anissa Connell 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Did you know you can fish on Fort Carson? Townsend Reservoir was recently restocked with 1,000lbs of Rainbow Trout for those who would like to fish on post. You don't need a state license to fish on post. You only need a Fort Carson fishing permit!

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 12:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992185
    VIRIN: 250425-O-EV815-4030
    Filename: DOD_111467930
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Townsend Reservoir fish stocking, by Anissa Connell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    Colorado
    Colorado Springs
    fishing
    fishing on fort Carson

