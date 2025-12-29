Introducing the BA-52 to Barksdale

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 2nd Operations Support Squadron participate in a parachute training session at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 8, 2025. The training gave Airmen in the shop an opportunity to cooperate on procedures to ensure the parachutes are properly manufactured for the aircraft during flight operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)