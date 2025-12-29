(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Introducing the BA-52 to Barksdale

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 2nd Operations Support Squadron participate in a parachute training session at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 8, 2025. The training gave Airmen in the shop an opportunity to cooperate on procedures to ensure the parachutes are properly manufactured for the aircraft during flight operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 11:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992177
    VIRIN: 251029-F-DY500-1001
    Filename: DOD_111467870
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Introducing the BA-52 to Barksdale, by SrA Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    parachute training
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Barksdale Air Foce Base
    BA-52
    2nd Operations Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video