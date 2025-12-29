U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 2nd Operations Support Squadron participate in a parachute training session at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 8, 2025. The training gave Airmen in the shop an opportunity to cooperate on procedures to ensure the parachutes are properly manufactured for the aircraft during flight operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 11:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992177
|VIRIN:
|251029-F-DY500-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111467870
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Introducing the BA-52 to Barksdale, by SrA Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.