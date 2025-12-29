(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 27

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Whether full or part-time, each Soldier & Airman has a role to play, in being a Capital Guardian. As Command Chaplain, he's a shepherd multiplier, who develops spiritual readiness. Each episode is a step in that journey…together…as Capital Guardians! This week's Motivational Monday Minute focuses on sacrifice. Sacrifice is fundamental to military missions, encompassing profound personal costs like time, family, physical/mental well-being, and ultimately, life itself, to serve a greater national purpose. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 10:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992172
    VIRIN: 260105-F-PL327-6919
    Filename: DOD_111467790
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 27, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    D.C. National Guard, Motivational Monday, Capital Guardians, sacrifice, readiness, Chaplain Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video