Whether full or part-time, each Soldier & Airman has a role to play, in being a Capital Guardian. As Command Chaplain, he's a shepherd multiplier, who develops spiritual readiness. Each episode is a step in that journey…together…as Capital Guardians! This week's Motivational Monday Minute focuses on sacrifice. Sacrifice is fundamental to military missions, encompassing profound personal costs like time, family, physical/mental well-being, and ultimately, life itself, to serve a greater national purpose. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 10:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|992172
|VIRIN:
|260105-F-PL327-6919
|Filename:
|DOD_111467790
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 27, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.