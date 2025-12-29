Soldiers assigned to the Alabama National Guard and Oklahoma National Guard discuss their experiences supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission while serving in the nation’s capital in Washington, D.C., Jan. 2, 2026. Through presence patrols, community engagement and coordination with local partners, National Guard members assist the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety at high-traffic locations throughout the District. The mission brings together Guardsmen from across the country to support residents, commuters and visitors while reinforcing readiness, teamwork and community trust. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship and U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2026 15:56
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|992135
|VIRIN:
|260102-Z-VZ654-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111467218
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Making a Difference, by Billy Blankenship and SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.