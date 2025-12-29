(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Making a Difference

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2026

    Video by Billy Blankenship and Sgt. 1st Class William Frye

    Joint Task Force DC

    Soldiers assigned to the Alabama National Guard and Oklahoma National Guard discuss their experiences supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission while serving in the nation’s capital in Washington, D.C., Jan. 2, 2026. Through presence patrols, community engagement and coordination with local partners, National Guard members assist the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety at high-traffic locations throughout the District. The mission brings together Guardsmen from across the country to support residents, commuters and visitors while reinforcing readiness, teamwork and community trust. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship and U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2026
    Date Posted: 01.03.2026 15:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 992135
    VIRIN: 260102-Z-VZ654-1001
    Filename: DOD_111467218
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Making a Difference, by Billy Blankenship and SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video