Making a Difference: Guardsmen Serve the Nation’s Capital

WASHINGTON — For Soldiers and Airmen supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, service in the Nation’s Capital has become more than a duty; it has become an opportunity to strengthen public trust, support civil authorities and gain real-world experience while protecting the community they serve.

Assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, Guardsmen from multiple states conduct daily patrols throughout Washington, D.C., supporting public safety efforts alongside local, state and federal partners. Through visibility, engagement and professionalism, they help reinforce stability in high-traffic areas while contributing to a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to domestic security.

“This mission has been a great experience,” said Spc. Daleccia Perdue, a member of the Alabama National Guard. “I actually like being here. It’s a brand-new experience and completely different from where I’m from — the atmosphere is different, the people are different. I’ve had several moments where people come up to us and say, ‘Thank you,’ or tell us to keep doing a good job, and those interactions really make my day.”

For many service members, the mission provides meaningful engagement beyond traditional training environments. Guardsmen routinely answer questions from the public, assist with minor medical issues and offer a reassuring presence in high-traffic areas across the city—helping deter crime while remaining prepared to respond when needed.

For 1st Lt. Stone Hocker, a member of the Oklahoma National Guard, the mission’s value lies in supporting both the civilian population and the partners responsible for public safety.

“Being able to help the public and keep things running smoothly is a big part of why we’re here,” Hocker said. “I enjoy working alongside our civilian partners and making sure they know that when they respond to an incident, they’re not alone. There are always Soldiers nearby, ready to help if needed.”

That coordination with civilian partners reinforces readiness while building mutual trust—an essential element of effective domestic response operations.

The mission has also created opportunities for enlisted leaders to mentor junior troops while operating in a joint, public-facing environment where professionalism and accountability are critical.

“It’s been a great experience coming out here and seeing a part of the country I hadn’t been to before,” said Sgt. Timothy Cogan, a member of the Oklahoma National Guard. “A lot of people here are really nice to us. We’re told ‘thank you’ almost every day, and people tell us they think we’re making a difference — and we feel the same way. This entire experience has been extremely fulfilling.”

Senior noncommissioned officers say the mission provides leadership opportunities that will shape service members long after their mission ends, reinforcing standards and expectations that extend beyond the operation.

“You’re learning how to carry yourself every day,” said Sfc. Boyd Mather, a member of the Oklahoma National Guard. “You’re representing your state, the National Guard and the military as a whole, and the leadership opportunities NCOs gain here are experiences they’ll grow from and carry with them throughout their careers.”

Operating in a highly visible environment requires discipline, adaptability and strong communication skills—traits leaders say directly enhance readiness while preparing Soldiers and Airmen for future missions at home and abroad.

“This mission reminds you why you signed up,” Hocker said. “You’re helping people, and you’re doing it right here in the Nation’s Capital.”

As the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission continues, Soldiers and Airmen remain focused on the daily actions that collectively strengthen public safety, reinforce community confidence and support a secure and resilient homeland. Through their service, these citizen-Soldiers and Airmen demonstrate the National Guard’s enduring role in supporting civil authorities and advancing national priorities—one interaction at a time.