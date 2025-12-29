(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    IKE Triad Holiday Message

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Miguel Santiago 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    A U.S. Navy video showcasing the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower's (CVN 69) triad wishing Sailors and their families a happy holidays, Dec. 17, 2025. Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.02.2026 08:50
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 992113
    VIRIN: 251217-N-OQ553-1001
    Filename: DOD_111466640
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IKE Triad Holiday Message, by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    holiday season
    holiday 2025

