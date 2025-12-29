(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFCENT Band Visits Erbil Air Base - No Lower-Thirds

    IRAQ

    12.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Roberts 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve     

    The U.S. Air Forces Central Command (AFCENT) Band performs at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 26, 2025. The AFCENT Band travels within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility showcasing their commitment to inspiring patriotism and boosting the morale of soldiers deployed overseas who can't be home with their families during the holiday season. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Roberts)

    Date Taken: 12.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.02.2026 07:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992110
    VIRIN: 251226-A-UV833-5745
    Filename: DOD_111466636
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: IQ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT Band Visits Erbil Air Base - No Lower-Thirds, by SSG Matthew Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCENT band
    karaoke
    music band

