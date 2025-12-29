The U.S. Air Forces Central Command (AFCENT) Band performs at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 26, 2025. The AFCENT Band travels within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility showcasing their commitment to inspiring patriotism and boosting the morale of soldiers deployed overseas who can't be home with their families during the holiday season. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2026 07:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|992110
|VIRIN:
|251226-A-UV833-5745
|Filename:
|DOD_111466636
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|IQ
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AFCENT Band Visits Erbil Air Base - No Lower-Thirds, by SSG Matthew Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
