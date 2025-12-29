AFCENT Band Visits Erbil Air Base - No Lower-Thirds

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Air Forces Central Command (AFCENT) Band performs at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 26, 2025. The AFCENT Band travels within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility showcasing their commitment to inspiring patriotism and boosting the morale of soldiers deployed overseas who can't be home with their families during the holiday season. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Roberts)