Coalition Forces Advise Peshmerga on Sniper Tactics

Coalition forces assist in training Peshmerga soldiers sniper tactics, technique and procedures during a three-week Peshmerga sniper course at Kirkuk Training Centre, Manila, Iraq, Nov. 3, 2025. Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve continues to support enhancements of Iraq’s forces commands to develop a sustainable and inclusive Peshmerga command that can secure its sovereign borders, protect the population and ensure an enduring defeat of ISIS. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Roberts)
