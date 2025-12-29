(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coalition Forces Advise Peshmerga on Sniper Tactics

    IRAQ

    11.02.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Roberts 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve     

    Coalition forces assist in training Peshmerga soldiers sniper tactics, technique and procedures during a three-week Peshmerga sniper course at Kirkuk Training Centre, Manila, Iraq, Nov. 3, 2025. Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve continues to support enhancements of Iraq’s forces commands to develop a sustainable and inclusive Peshmerga command that can secure its sovereign borders, protect the population and ensure an enduring defeat of ISIS. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Roberts)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.02.2026 06:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992094
    VIRIN: 251103-A-UV833-7085
    Filename: DOD_111466492
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: IQ

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Coalition Forces Advise Peshmerga on Sniper Tactics, by SSG Matthew Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sniper Course
    CJTF - OIR; Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve; Iraq
    Ministry of Peshmerga; Train the Trainer Instructor Course; Military Advisory Group - North

