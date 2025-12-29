(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd SFAB Advises Peshmerga On The Use of Artillery

    IRAQ

    12.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Till 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve     

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Hewett, team leader, and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Woods, gunnery sergeant, 4th Battalion, 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade, answer questions about their experience advising Peshmerga Forces on the use of artillery, Sulaymaniyah, Iraq. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Anthony Till)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.02.2026 06:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992092
    VIRIN: 251215-A-FC759-2844
    Filename: DOD_111466490
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: IQ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd SFAB Advises Peshmerga On The Use of Artillery, by SGT Anthony Till, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Peshmerga
    Artillery

