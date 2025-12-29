video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Save the date! The next Fort Campbell Community Town Hall will be held Feb. 11 at 10 a.m., at Cole Park Commons. Immediately following the town hall, there will be an information fair with representatives on-site from dozens of Fort Campbell agencies and organizations!