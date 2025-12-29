Thanksgiving - Drive Sober

As we head into Thanksgiving, let’s celebrate safely and look out for one another.
Drive Sober: Before getting behind the wheel, take a moment to ask yourself, “Am I truly safe to drive?” If there’s any hesitation, make the smart call — choose a designated driver, use a ride service, or stay put until you’re sober.
Stay Alert: Holiday travel means busier roads. Slow down, stay focused, and give yourself extra time.
Check In: This season can be tough for some. Reach out to friends, neighbors, and fellow Soldiers who might need support or a reminder that they’re not alone.
Wishing the entire Fort Campbell community a safe, restful, and happy Thanksgiving!
