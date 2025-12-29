Thanksgiving - Drive Sober

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As we head into Thanksgiving, let’s celebrate safely and look out for one another.

Drive Sober: Before getting behind the wheel, take a moment to ask yourself, “Am I truly safe to drive?” If there’s any hesitation, make the smart call — choose a designated driver, use a ride service, or stay put until you’re sober.

Stay Alert: Holiday travel means busier roads. Slow down, stay focused, and give yourself extra time.

Check In: This season can be tough for some. Reach out to friends, neighbors, and fellow Soldiers who might need support or a reminder that they’re not alone.

Wishing the entire Fort Campbell community a safe, restful, and happy Thanksgiving!