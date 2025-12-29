(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thanksgiving - Drive Sober

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Video by Yvette Smith 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    As we head into Thanksgiving, let’s celebrate safely and look out for one another.
    Drive Sober: Before getting behind the wheel, take a moment to ask yourself, “Am I truly safe to drive?” If there’s any hesitation, make the smart call — choose a designated driver, use a ride service, or stay put until you’re sober.
    Stay Alert: Holiday travel means busier roads. Slow down, stay focused, and give yourself extra time.
    Check In: This season can be tough for some. Reach out to friends, neighbors, and fellow Soldiers who might need support or a reminder that they’re not alone.
    Wishing the entire Fort Campbell community a safe, restful, and happy Thanksgiving!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 21:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992065
    VIRIN: 251125-D-IP008-5242
    Filename: DOD_111465977
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thanksgiving - Drive Sober, by Yvette Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video