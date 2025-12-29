(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New Years - Drive Sober

    UNITED STATES

    12.30.2025

    Video by Yvette Smith 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Before heading home tonight, take a second to check in with yourself: “Am I OK to drive?”
    If there’s even a little doubt, choose the safer route — call a battle buddy, grab a ride service, stay with friends or family. Look out for each other and start the year strong, safe, and together.
    Happy New Year Fort Campbell!

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 21:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992064
    VIRIN: 251231-D-IP008-6970
    Filename: DOD_111465975
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Years - Drive Sober, by Yvette Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

