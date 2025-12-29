New Years - Drive Sober

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Before heading home tonight, take a second to check in with yourself: “Am I OK to drive?”

If there’s even a little doubt, choose the safer route — call a battle buddy, grab a ride service, stay with friends or family. Look out for each other and start the year strong, safe, and together.

Happy New Year Fort Campbell!