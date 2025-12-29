Before heading home tonight, take a second to check in with yourself: “Am I OK to drive?”
If there’s even a little doubt, choose the safer route — call a battle buddy, grab a ride service, stay with friends or family. Look out for each other and start the year strong, safe, and together.
Happy New Year Fort Campbell!
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 21:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|992064
|VIRIN:
|251231-D-IP008-6970
|Filename:
|DOD_111465975
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New Years - Drive Sober, by Yvette Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
