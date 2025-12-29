(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Wainwright Change of Command 2025

    FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Cole Keller 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Fort Wainwright held a change of command ceremony on August 6, marking the official transition of garrison leadership. Colonel Jason Cole relinquished command to Colonel John Campbell during the formal event. The ceremony symbolized continuity, service, and the next chapter for the Fort Wainwright community.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 21:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 992063
    VIRIN: 240809-A-RX777-1001
    Filename: DOD_111465965
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

