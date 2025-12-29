(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Wainwright Huey Restoration

    FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Video by Cole Keller 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Eagle Scout Mary Burke took on an extraordinary service project by restoring a historic Huey helicopter. Through months of work and coordination, she preserved a piece of military aviation history for future generations. Her project reflects leadership, dedication, and the enduring values of Scouting in action.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 21:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992062
    VIRIN: 240718-A-RX777-1001
    Filename: DOD_111465964
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Wainwright Huey Restoration, by Cole Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

