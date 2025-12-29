Eagle Scout Mary Burke took on an extraordinary service project by restoring a historic Huey helicopter. Through months of work and coordination, she preserved a piece of military aviation history for future generations. Her project reflects leadership, dedication, and the enduring values of Scouting in action.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 21:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992062
|VIRIN:
|240718-A-RX777-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111465964
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Wainwright Huey Restoration, by Cole Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.