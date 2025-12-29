Bicycle Safety

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Campbell students return to school Monday, Aug. 5!

If your child will be traveling to school by bicycle or scooter - be sure to perform a helmet and bike check to make sure all safety gear is working properly.

Children should be dressed in comfortable, non-restrictive clothing, a well-fitting helmet, and a high-visibility jacket.

Kids should dismount bicycles at crosswalks and follow commands given by MP/Crossing Guards.

Ride on sidewalks when possible. Remind them to look all ways before crossing the street and continue to watch for vehicles. Remind children drivers may not always see them.