    Bicycle Safety

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Video by Yvette Smith 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Fort Campbell students return to school Monday, Aug. 5!
    If your child will be traveling to school by bicycle or scooter - be sure to perform a helmet and bike check to make sure all safety gear is working properly.
    Children should be dressed in comfortable, non-restrictive clothing, a well-fitting helmet, and a high-visibility jacket.
    Kids should dismount bicycles at crosswalks and follow commands given by MP/Crossing Guards.
    Ride on sidewalks when possible. Remind them to look all ways before crossing the street and continue to watch for vehicles. Remind children drivers may not always see them.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 20:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992058
    VIRIN: 250729-D-IP008-2151
    Filename: DOD_111465903
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: US

    This work, Bicycle Safety, by Yvette Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

