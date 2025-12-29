Back-to-school!
Fort Campbell students return to school Aug. 5. Drivers should take note of the speed limits in school zones and be alert for an increase in young pedestrians during the morning and afternoon commute.
Fort Campbell has zero tolerance for speeding in school zones. School zone speed limits will be enforced when the lights on school zone signs are flashing.
Off-post students return to schools next week as well. Be sure to plan your commute accordingly, giving yourself extra travel time!
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 19:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|992056
|VIRIN:
|250721-D-IP008-7968
|Filename:
|DOD_111465843
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Back to School, by Yvette Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.