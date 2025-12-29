video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Back-to-school!

Fort Campbell students return to school Aug. 5. Drivers should take note of the speed limits in school zones and be alert for an increase in young pedestrians during the morning and afternoon commute.

Fort Campbell has zero tolerance for speeding in school zones. School zone speed limits will be enforced when the lights on school zone signs are flashing.

Off-post students return to schools next week as well. Be sure to plan your commute accordingly, giving yourself extra travel time!