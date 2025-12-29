Save the date!
The next Fort Campbell Community Town Hall will be held Mar. 5 at 10 a.m., at Cole Park Commons.
Immediately following the town hall, there will be an information fair with representatives on-site from dozens of Fort Campbell agencies and organizations!
