U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Anderson, 633d Joint Base Langley-Eustis Installation Commander and Chief David Kolcun, 633d ABW Command Chief wish Airmen, Soldiers, their families, and the Hampton Roads community a happy New Year at JBLE, Virginia, Dec. 31, 2025. They reflected on 2025 and encouraged Team JBLE to attack 2026 with purpose and continue to live out our core values. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 12:03
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|992001
|VIRIN:
|251231-F-QI804-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111464804
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
