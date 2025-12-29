(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Happy New Year

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Anderson, 633d Joint Base Langley-Eustis Installation Commander and Chief David Kolcun, 633d ABW Command Chief wish Airmen, Soldiers, their families, and the Hampton Roads community a happy New Year at JBLE, Virginia, Dec. 31, 2025. They reflected on 2025 and encouraged Team JBLE to attack 2026 with purpose and continue to live out our core values. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 12:03
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 992001
    VIRIN: 251231-F-QI804-1001
    Filename: DOD_111464804
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy New Year, by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Year's Day
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    JBLE
    2026

