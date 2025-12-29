Mission Minute: NATO forces fly AWACS in support of Operation Eastern Sentry

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Over 30 NATO aircrew members assigned to Squadron 2 of the NATO AWACS E-3 Sentry component flew a training mission in support of Operation Eastern Sentry out of Geilenkirchen Air Base, Dec. 11, 2025. The crew flew over multiple countries to end up in Romania over Romeo two. The AWACS team are NATO's "eye in the sky" or air battle management platform with a huge surveillance capability of 500 km in 360 degrees. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)