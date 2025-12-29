Mission Minute: NATO forces fly AWACS in support of Operation Eastern Sentry

Over 30 NATO aircrew members assigned to Squadron 2 of the NATO AWACS E-3 Sentry component flew a training mission in support of Operation Eastern Sentry out of Geilenkirchen Air Base, Dec. 11, 2025. The crew flew over multiple countries to end up in Romania over Romeo two. The AWACS team are NATO's "eye in the sky" or air battle management platform with a huge surveillance capability of 500 km in 360 degrees. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 05:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|991942
|VIRIN:
|251211-F-IC495-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111464252
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
