    Mission Minute: NATO forces fly AWACS in support of Operation Eastern Sentry

    GERMANY

    12.11.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards 

    AFN Benelux

    Over 30 NATO aircrew members assigned to Squadron 2 of the NATO AWACS E-3 Sentry component flew a training mission in support of Operation Eastern Sentry out of Geilenkirchen Air Base, Dec. 11, 2025. The crew flew over multiple countries to end up in Romania over Romeo two. The AWACS team are NATO's "eye in the sky" or air battle management platform with a huge surveillance capability of 500 km in 360 degrees. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 05:14
    This work, Mission Minute: NATO forces fly AWACS in support of Operation Eastern Sentry, by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Squadron 2
    E-3 Sentry
    AWACs
    E3 Sentry AWACS
    NATO
    Operation Eastern Sentry

