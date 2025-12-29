(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iwakuni Joint Leadership Walk, Iwakuni City, Japan 2025

    YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.11.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kenneth Rossman, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, met with Iwakuni Mayor Yoshihiko Fukuda for their semiannual leadership walk through Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 13, 2025. These walkthroughs connect the on and off-base communities with direct contact between leadership and residents. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez.)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 21:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 991913
    VIRIN: 251212-M-RU004-7756
    Filename: DOD_111463912
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YAMAGUCHI, JP

    TAGS

    JMSDF
    Iwakuni Mayor
    japan
    leadership
    community
    MCAS Iwakuni

