Iwakuni Joint Leadership Walk, Iwakuni City, Japan 2025

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kenneth Rossman, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, met with Iwakuni Mayor Yoshihiko Fukuda for their semiannual leadership walk through Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 13, 2025. These walkthroughs connect the on and off-base communities with direct contact between leadership and residents. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez.)